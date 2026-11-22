Inflation has equalled immigration as the leading concern among Britons, according to a new Ipsos poll. Both issues were cited by 37 percent of respondents, while the economy remains in second place at 31 percent. Defence is among the main concerns for 18 percent of participants.

The share of people identifying inflation as an important issue has increased by 7 percentage points since October. This is the highest level of concern over rising prices recorded since 2023. Among Labour Party voters, the figure has reached 44 percent, following an increase of 16 percentage points.

The data coincide with an acceleration in consumer inflation in the UK. According to the Office for National Statistics, the consumer price index rose to 3.6 percent in October from 3.5 percent in September. Higher petrol and diesel prices are among the main reasons for the increase.

“With inflation reaching its highest level in a year, it is not surprising that we are seeing a sharp rise in public concern about prices. They are now as important an issue for people as immigration,” said Mike Clemence, research director at Ipsos.

Most expect the economy to deteriorate

The poll was conducted among more than 1,000 British adults. 67 percent of them expect the country’s economy to deteriorate over the next 12 months. At the same time, confidence in politicians is also weakening. The share of respondents identifying a lack of trust as a problem has increased by 3 percentage points since October.

The results were published against the backdrop of Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s promises of more financial “space” for households amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Conservative shadow finance minister Andrew Griffith accused the government of blaming external factors for rising prices while restricting oil and gas production in the North Sea.

“We are importing gas from Norway, extracted in that very same sea, and sending British jobs and tax revenues abroad. The Conservatives would start drilling again,” Griffith said.

The data show that rising prices for goods and services have now become a central public concern, although immigration remains among the most frequently cited issues. Economic expectations also remain negative, with nearly seven in ten respondents forecasting a more difficult year for the British economy.

Sources: dailymail.co.uk, apnews.com