Bitcoin rose by around 2.14% to $60,192.07 as of 17:16 Bulgarian time, after reaching its lowest value since September 2024 a day earlier.

In the previous session, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization fell 5.1% to $55,830. Earlier, it dropped below the $60,000 threshold for the first time since July.

The sell-off also spread to other risky assets

“Investors are questioning the profitability of large-scale investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure,” Reuters reported.

Bitcoin’s decline was part of a broader retreat from risky assets. Pressure intensified amid concerns that the high valuations of companies linked to artificial intelligence may not be justified by their future revenues.

Doubts are also focused on the scale of investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure. Market participants are assessing whether the funds invested will generate sufficient returns as borrowing costs rise.

Regulatory risks and changes at Nvidia

Regulatory risks in the United States following the Democrats’ victory in the midterm elections are adding further pressure to the crypto market. Changes in the political environment could affect expectations for future rules governing digital assets.

Market uncertainty also intensified following the departure of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The company is one of the leading representatives of the artificial intelligence sector, and changes surrounding its leadership are also affecting sentiment toward technology and other high-risk assets.

Bitcoin’s recovery above $60,000 limited some of the losses following the sharp decline, but the cryptocurrency remained under pressure due to uncertainty surrounding technology valuations, debt financing and regulations.

Sources: bta.bg