Norway has proposed a pension reform that could keep people who are 30 today in the labor market until around the age of 70 if they want to retire under the conditions available to current generations. The proposal is linked to rising life expectancy and an aging population.

At present, residents of the country have a guaranteed right to an old-age pension from the age of 67. If they have accumulated sufficient pension entitlements, they can start receiving a pension as early as 62, but its annual amount is then lower.

The pension age will change with each generation

The government is proposing that the current age thresholds be replaced with a statutory pension age. It will gradually increase for each successive generation and will be linked to life expectancy.

According to forecasts, the statutory age will rise by two-thirds of the increase in life expectancy. In practice, this means approximately one additional year added to the pension age every decade.

For people born in the late 1990s, the possibility of starting pension payments is expected to be around the age of 65, while the reference retirement age will reach approximately 70.

„We are living longer, and most of us remain in good health for a longer period,“ said Minister of Labour and Social Inclusion Kersti Stenseng.

„That is why we also need to work a little longer if we want the pension system to remain sustainable for our children and grandchildren,“ she added.

Relief measures are planned for people with long careers

The proposal includes special relief measures for people with long employment histories who are unable to continue working to a higher age. Improvements are also planned in the conditions for people with permanently reduced working capacity.

Norway’s pension system combines state pensions financed on a pay-as-you-go basis with occupational pension schemes based on the accumulation and investment of funds.

The reform follows a political compromise reached in parliament in 2024 between seven parties from across the political spectrum. The aim is for the system to remain financially sustainable as the age structure of the population changes.

The bill is expected in 2027

The proposal is already undergoing public consultation. The government plans to submit a bill to parliament in spring 2027, with the new rules to enter into force in 2029.

The proposal comes from a country with one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world. The assets of Norway’s sovereign wealth fund amount to around NOK 21,560 billion, or EUR 2.005 trillion. Its funds support the state budget but are not intended directly for the payment of pensions.

Sources: bta.bg