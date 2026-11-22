Higher inflation in Bulgaria than in the euro area should not be explained solely by energy prices. This was stated by the Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank and member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank, Dimitar Radev, during a seminar of the European Economic and Financial Centre at the University of London.

According to flash estimates for October, annual inflation measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices stood at 6% in Bulgaria and 4% in the euro area. At the same time, the average interest rate on new housing loans in Bulgaria was around 2.4%, while the ECB’s composite indicator for the euro area was around 3.6%.

“We should not explain the entire difference between inflation in Bulgaria and in the euro area by energy prices,” Radev said. He noted that the two interest-rate indicators are not fully comparable and that, for borrowers, fees, the fixed-rate period and the conditions under which the rate can be changed also matter.

The energy shock is transmitted at different speeds

Radev gave the example of an energy-intensive company whose costs may rise when energy prices increase on international markets. Under contracts with prices directly linked to the market, the pressure may be felt quickly. Under fixed-price contracts, it may emerge months later, when they are renewed.

However, higher production costs are not automatically and immediately passed on to consumer prices. The supplier may temporarily absorb the increase at the expense of its margin, the retailer may wait until the next price change, while regulated tariffs may delay its impact on household bills.

According to the BNB Governor, wage and income growth, domestic demand and lending dynamics also matter. When demand is strong, companies can pass their higher costs on to prices more easily. In services, the relationship between wages and productivity is particularly important, as labour accounts for a significant share of costs.

The goal is 2% inflation over the medium term

Bulgaria has been part of the euro area since January, and the BNB is already involved in shaping and implementing the common monetary policy. Radev stressed that the same economic shock can be transmitted in different ways across individual national economies.

He also pointed to the role of fiscal policy, which can boost demand at a time when supply is difficult to expand. Bulgaria’s goal is to bring inflation back to 2% over the medium term.

As an additional factor, Radev cited Russia’s war against Ukraine, which has disrupted trade in a region that exports grain to markets outside Europe and through which a route for the export of Kazakh crude oil passes. In his words, the security risk is regional, but the costs may be borne by buyers located far from the region.

Sources: focus-news.net