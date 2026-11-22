Hotels in some of Bulgaria’s most popular resorts are already filling up for New Year’s Eve. In Bansko, Veliko Tarnovo and Arbanasi, occupancy reached between 70 and 80% as early as the beginning of November, while hoteliers expect all available rooms to be booked by early December.

Some hotels in Bansko are already almost full. Overnight stays at five-star properties cost between 120 and 500 euros, with packages including a festive dinner, live entertainment and spa services. Stays of three nights are the most commonly offered.

“Almost the entire singing and artistic elite will be here for the New Year’s programmes,” commented Zorka Tumbakieva, secretary of the Union of Tourism Businesses in Bansko. According to her, five-day packages are more difficult to sell, as few working people can afford such a long holiday.

Higher cover charges in Bansko

It is also becoming increasingly difficult to find available tables at the traditional restaurants in Bansko. Cover charges are 10-15% higher than last year. The festive menus include traditional dishes from the region, drinks and live entertainment.

Sandanski is also among the sought-after destinations. The New Year’s Eve dinner there costs between 150 and 200 euros per person, while a package for two people including three nights at a hotel costs around 1,200 euros.

Arbanasi also offers a separate festive dinner

Occupancy in Arbanasi has stood at around 70% since the beginning of November. Room-only stays cost between 70 and 100 euros. The festive dinner costs around 300 euros per person, including drinks and live entertainment.

“Prices have been slightly reduced compared with previous years in view of inflation,” said Aleksandar Karacholev, manager of a complex in Arbanasi. He explained that while most hotels offer package prices, his complex sells only the New Year’s Eve dinner and works with smaller hotels that do not have restaurants.

Hoteliers report greater interest compared with last year. The expectation is that the majority of guests during the holidays will be Bulgarians.

Sources: nova.bg