Stanimir Karapetkov, chairman of the Management Board of the Union of Independent Automotive Technical Experts in Bulgaria (SNATEB), was detained during an operation by the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime at his home. The residence was searched.

According to NOVA, Karapetkov was detained while the investigative proceedings were still under way. At present, there is no confirmed information as to whether he remains in custody after their completion.

No official details have been disclosed about the subject of the investigation, nor has it been announced whether Karapetkov has been charged. There is also no public information about any remand measure imposed by the prosecution service or the court.

Stanimir Karapetkov was an expert witness in the case concerning the death of Siyana, who was killed in a road accident. In the present case, the only information known so far is that his home was searched and that he was detained during the operation.

The next steps in the case will depend on the results of the search and on the assessment of the investigative authorities and the prosecution service.

Sources: dariknews.bg, nova.bg