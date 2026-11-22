French President Emmanuel Macron is considering convening a joint session of the two parliamentary chambers in January to discuss enshrining a “golden budget rule” in the Constitution. The information was reported by the newspaper “La Tribune Dimanche.”

The idea envisages a constitutional restriction on budget policy and comes against the backdrop of deteriorating public finances and France’s growing national debt. Macron is considering using as a basis a draft constitutional reform from 2011 that was never adopted.

The 2011 draft

The old draft provided for the creation of multi-year plans for the gradual restoration of balance in public finances. The state budget and the social security system’s budget were to be aligned with these plans.

The question of such a rule is already included in the election platforms of several candidates in France’s presidential election in April and May 2027. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen also called for such a reform at the beginning of November.

Support from the National Rally

National Rally President Jordan Bardella welcomed the proposed change, but tied his support to the way it would be implemented.

“This golden rule must prohibit the presentation of a budget that increases the national debt. If the way the golden rule is implemented is consistent with our proposals, we will support this measure for responsible governance,” Bardella said.

He added that the measure should protect France from bankruptcy, which he said threatens the country after ten years of Macron’s rule. Bardella is considered a likely candidate for the post of prime minister if Marine Le Pen is elected president.

The deficit remains an obstacle

The French government aims to limit the budget deficit to 5% of gross domestic product in 2027. For 2026, the target level is 5.4%.

Parliament, however, has still not reached an agreement on the 2027 budget. This leaves the proposal for a constitutional budget rule directly linked to the ongoing dispute over limiting public spending and debt.

Sources: bta.bg