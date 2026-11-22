China called on the United States to lift the proposed restrictions on Chinese telecommunications operators’ direct access to US telephone numbers. Beijing described the measure as discriminatory and contrary to the principles of fair competition.

The position was presented by a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce. He accused the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) of abusing its regulatory powers and excessively broadening the scope of the concept of „national security“.

„China will take the necessary steps to firmly protect its own interests“, the spokesperson said.

According to him, the US regulator is making arbitrary accusations against Chinese telecommunications companies without a factual basis and is deliberately obstructing their operations in the United States.

Which Companies Are Affected

On November 19, the FCC voted on a proposal that would restrict the direct access to US telephone numbers of „China Unicom“, „China Telecom“, „China Mobile“ and other operators included on the regulator’s list of companies deemed to pose a risk.

According to the US commission, the operators are linked to expanding campaigns involving illegal automated phone calls. The FCC said that such actions create new challenges for protecting US communications networks.

The restriction concerns the direct acquisition and use of telephone numbers by operators providing services over the internet. The US side has presented it as a measure against abuses of telephone infrastructure and national security risks.

Beijing Warns of Consequences

China’s Ministry of Commerce said that Washington continued to promote „decoupling“ and the disruption of supply chains between the two countries in telecommunications, communications, testing and certification.

According to Beijing, these actions run counter to the consensus reached by Xi Jinping and Donald Trump and undermine the stability of economic and trade relations between China and the United States.

China called on US authorities to immediately withdraw the measures and return to resolving disputes through consultations. On the US side, the restrictions are also linked to the FCC’s broader policy toward Chinese telecommunications companies and equipment.

The US regulator has already included equipment from Huawei and other Chinese manufacturers on its list of technologies that it believes pose a national security risk. The new proposal comes just days after a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Shenzhen, where the improved relations between the two countries were highlighted.

Sources: bta.bg, investing.com