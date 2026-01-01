Weather today, forecast for Thursday, January 1: Mostly sunny, wind weakening

On New Year's Eve the wind will weaken, but will remain moderate and gusty from the west-northwest. Clear weather will prevail with temporary increases in cloudiness. In isolated places in the eastern and mountainous regions there will be light snowfall.

On the Black Sea it will be mostly sunny, later in the afternoon the cloudiness will increase. It will be windy with temporarily strong and gusty wind from the west-northwest. Daytime temperatures will drop and the maximum will be from 2° to 4°. The sea water temperature is from 9° to 11°. The sea swell will be 2-3 points.

Over the mountains the cloudiness will be variable, often decreasing to mostly sunny weather. During the New Year's Eve, there will be snowfall in places. A strong and temporarily stormy northwest wind will blow. Cold air will blow and daytime temperatures will drop significantly. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around minus 10°, at 2000 meters - around minus 17°.

On the first day of the new year the northwest wind will weaken, and on Friday it will orient from the southwest, it will strengthen again and on Saturday and Sunday it will be very windy. Rapid warming will begin and on Sunday the minimum temperatures will already be above zero, and the maximum - between 10° and 15°.

Sunny weather will prevail, with temporary increases in cloudiness. There will be almost no precipitation, only in isolated places, with a greater probability on Friday, insignificant precipitation is possible. In the areas protected from the wind, mainly in the western part of the Upper Thracian Lowland, it will be foggy in the morning, and daytime temperatures will remain lower.