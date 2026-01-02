Zornitsa Rusinova: The extension budget does not threaten our entry into the eurozone

The extension budget does not threaten Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone. This was stated in "The Day Begins" by the Chairman of the Economic and Social Council Zornitsa Rusinova.

"Let us really congratulate ourselves that we are now absolutely full members of the eurozone. It is extremely important for our country to enter the eurozone with its first steps with a stable financial policy," she added.

According to her, working with an extension budget is not a precedent for the country and does not pose a risk to its membership in the eurozone. "In no way will this extended budget hinder the smooth process of Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone", emphasized Rusinova.

She drew attention to the fact that future economic policies also depend on the presence of a regular budget. "This is a direct link to the benefits that we can have as a member of the eurozone in terms of various economic policies and income policy", said the ESC Chairman.

She was categorical that the introduction of the euro does not require additional administrative actions from citizens. "Entering the eurozone does not imply that we re-sign any contracts - neither labor nor civil, nor contracts with banks or loans. Our accounts are already in euros", said Rusinova.

Regarding concerns about uncontrolled spending and debt in conditions of political instability, she indicated that there are sufficient protective mechanisms. "We should in no way doubt that the eurozone is a symbol of trust and financial stability, it can be changed in some way by different politicians", she said, adding that an additional coordination mechanism between institutions was adopted at the end of last year.

Rusinova also gave specific advice to citizens: "My advice to people is that if they see problems with double pricing or other irregularities, they should immediately signal the authorities".

According to her, there is no need to rush to deposit cash in banks in the first few days. "We can wait so that there are no queues and crowds of people", she added.