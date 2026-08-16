Vladislav Panev sounds the alarm: Alarming signals are coming from Romania

The Romanian economy has fallen by 2% in the last 12 months, which is among the records in the European Union. For comparison, ours is growing by 2.7 percent. You can see what happens when the party is over and it's time to sober up.

And we are headed there. A few more years of debt-driven withdrawals and things will go to hell.

It's good that we have a role model like Romania, and before that, Greece. The bad thing is if we don't take advantage of their experience and decide that the sea is up to our knees.