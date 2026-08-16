Additional measures have been taken at Kozloduy NPP due to the unprecedentedly low level of the Danube

In connection with the unprecedentedly low levels of the Danube River, the Ministry of Energy informs that it continues to implement all technical and organizational measures, as well as that additional preventive measures have been identified and are being studied to ensure the smooth functioning of the „Kozloduy“ NPP in a complicated hydrological situation.

The working group formed at the „Kozloduy“ NPP considers all possible options for ensuring the operation of the plant with special attention to the facilities of the shore pumping station, continuously develops technical solutions for optimizing the operation of the shore pumps, the cooling systems of the power units, the spent fuel storage facility and the entire hydrotechnical complex, as well as continuously monitors and controls the operation of the facilities.

The departmental headquarters in the Ministry of Energy supports the work of the teams of the „Kozloduy“ NPP and takes appropriate actions for interdepartmental coordination.

The possibilities are being studied and preparations are being made to promptly take additional measures to ensure the necessary water quantities.

To date, the „Kozloduy“ NPP is operating according to the electricity production schedule. The „Kozloduy“ NPP is the largest producer of electricity in the Republic of Bulgaria and is essential for maintaining the adequacy of the electricity systems of the countries of the Balkan region.

The Ministry of Energy is in constant communication with both Bulgarian and regional ministers and European institutions regarding the need to take coordinated and follow-up actions.