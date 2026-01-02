The National Revenue Agency has fined 69 traders around 45,000 leva for unjustified price increases

The National Revenue Agency is strengthening control over traders throughout the country due to the introduction of the euro, with the number of inspections already reaching around 400 per day. This was stated by the Agency's spokesperson Anna Miteva in an interview with NOVA NEWS.

The inspections are being carried out jointly with the Consumer Protection Commission and began in the last days of last year.

According to her, the initially announced over 700 inspections are now significantly more, with the data changing dynamically. The control covers commercial establishments throughout the country and includes both preventive actions and inspections based on signals of unjustified price increases after the introduction of the euro.

To date, violations have been identified in 69 cases during the inspections, for which acts have been drawn up. They concern price increases for certain goods without clear and objective economic reasons. In some of these cases, punitive decrees totaling around 45,000 leva have already been issued. In over 300 inspections, the NRA is still requesting additional documents from traders in order to assess whether the price increase is justified.

Miteva emphasized that the inspections are carried out in implementation of the Law on the Introduction of the Euro in Bulgaria and are directed against traders who use the currency change as a pretext for speculative price increases. "Our actions are directed at dishonest traders. Fortunately, the honest ones are in the majority and we thank them", she said.

Regarding the differences between large retail chains and smaller establishments, the NRA indicates that violations are found in both large and small traders. "There is no significant difference – "Our advice to everyone is the same - to comply with the law," Miteva urged.

Since the beginning of 2026, the NRA has already imposed direct sanctions. Fines for a first violation can reach up to 10,000 leva, and for a second violation - up to 20,000 leva. Property sanctions for legal entities can reach 200,000 leva. The control also covers compliance with the requirements for correct display of prices - the leading one should be the price in euros, followed by the converted value in leva and the fixed exchange rate of the BNB.

According to the NRA spokesperson, these sanctions are serious, especially for small and medium-sized businesses, and are aimed at preventing speculation. "The checks are massive and will continue. Our goal is to protect citizens from unregulated behavior and price abuses," Miteva emphasized.

The Revenue Agency added that the temporary closure of sites is a last resort and its mass implementation is not expected at the moment. The NRA states that it is a partner-oriented organization towards business and relies on traders to voluntarily correct their behavior and comply with legal requirements in the conditions of the currency transition.