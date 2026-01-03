Weather today, forecast for Saturday, January 3: Warming, but with precipitation and strong wind

At night, light rain will fall in some places in the southwestern and northern regions and mainly in Northwestern Bulgaria there will be conditions for ice. Minimum temperatures will be between minus 2° and 3°.

In more places in the western and northern regions there will be rain showers.

The wind will remain moderate to strong from the south-southwest, with temporarily strong gusts north of the mountains and in the eastern parts of the country.

Temperatures will still rise and the maximums will be mainly between 7° and 12°, slightly higher north of the mountains and in the eastern regions, on the coast they will be between 12° and 15°.

Over the mountains the cloudiness will be significant. Mainly in the Rila-Rhodope region, and after noon in the Stara Planina, there will be rain, above 1800 meters, and snow. A strong and stormy wind will blow from the west-southwest.

On Sunday and Monday, mainly in Northern Bulgaria and the mountainous regions, there will be precipitation, mainly rain.

The wind in the eastern half of the country will be moderate and strong from the south-southwest, temperatures will remain high, up to 16° - 18°. In the northwestern regions, the wind will be oriented from the northwest and cold air will penetrate with it. Temperatures there will be close to zero and later in the day the rain will turn into snow.

The conditions for ice also remain. On Tuesday and Wednesday it will rain again, in more places in Western and Southern Bulgaria.