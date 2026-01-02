Self-confidence is a very good quality to have, being arrogant is a bad quality. And when everyone went too far, including Peevski, nothing kept GERB in this government, in this majority. This was said by GERB leader Boyko Borisov in an interview published on the YouTube channel of journalist Yavor Dachkov, who spoke with the GERB leader at the party headquarters, dariknews.bg reported.

There is not a single topic on which I can say that GERB has made a mistake in these 11 months, Borisov pointed out. We resigned because everything that was being done has one word - arrogance - without GERB everyone did it, commented Borisov.

All my statements were "by January 1 there will be a government, after January 1 I will make a revision". I said it publicly at least ten times – by January 1. "And because they knew that after January 1, because we needed these days, but I am grateful to Radev that he did not quickly unwind the mandates, and the government managed to cope and you see that for the second or third day the country in the euro has not had a cataclysm – it is working normally", commented the GERB leader.