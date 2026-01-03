Bulgarian researchers in Antarctica welcomed 2026

If you think that minus 12 degrees is a serious cold for New Year's Eve, then there are places where nature is much harsher. This year, 31 Bulgarian researchers said to themselves “For many years“ 14,000 kilometers from home – in Antarctica, writes Nova TV.

After months of sailing across the Atlantic Ocean and the turbulent waters of the Drake Passage, our first group of scientists arrived at the end of the world. In Antarctica, where conditions are extreme, nothing in everyday life is routine. “Human relationships here are extremely warm and friendly“, shares Dr. Nadezhda Zhechkova, who is filming a video diary of the expedition.

Life at the base requires iron discipline. Even something as basic as using a hair dryer requires permission from the radio station so as not to overload the electrical network and leave the entire base without power.

Despite the holiday, the work of the Ice Continent does not stop. “It is a working day again, as we have many tasks and little time“, explains Eng. Dr. Petar Sapundzhiev. Scientists are taking stock of climate change – researcher Oleg Vassilev points out a glacial lake that did not exist three years ago, but is now part of the landscape, while mapping penguin colonies. For photographer Vera Gotseva, Antarctica is not only nature, but also a social phenomenon: “People you don't know at all, immediately become your family“.

New Year in several time zones

The holiday at the Bulgarian base “St. Kliment Ohridski“ starts at 7:00 p.m. local time, when the clock strikes midnight in Bulgaria. “We celebrate at least twice, sometimes more“, says boat captain Elka Vasileva. Tradition dictates that researchers make a procession by snowmobile, ski or on foot to the “Krumov Kamak“ area.

This year, for the first time, there was internet there, which allowed polar explorers to contact their loved ones in Bulgaria. An interesting fact is that the celebration takes place in full daylight – in Antarctica it is currently summer and the sun never sets.

The festive meal: Russian salad and lamb

Even with limited products, chef Samuil Chelebiyev manages to serve a traditional Bulgarian meal. The menu includes three types of meat, with the emphasis on lamb marinated in yogurt and slow-cooked pork shoulder. “I don't believe there is anything that can't be cooked here. I'm looking forward to the Russian salad and the banichka“, he shares.

The first New Year's greetings arrive in the form of cards from Vidin, bringing warmth to the researchers. “A small country like Bulgaria has set foot in Antarctica quite seriously. This is a great pride for us“, summarizes Elka Vasileva.

After spending “the most exceptional New Year of their lives“, Bulgarian scientists continue their mission in the “ideal laboratory“, proving that science and the human spirit have no boundaries.