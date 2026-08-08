Four drones protect villages in Yambol region from new disasters after the major fires last summer. Farmers who have not cleaned their yards of dry grass and bushes will be sanctioned, and the fine can reach 1,000 euros.

On July 27 last year, a fire descended from Bakadzhika towards Kozarevo, reaching the first houses. Dozens of people were evacuated, five villages fell into a fire trap.

A state of emergency was declared, houses and outbuildings were burning, fire departments and volunteers were extinguishing the fire. Today there is a risk of a new fire again due to the heat and uncleaned dry grass.

„Six people did not heed this warning and will be issued a report. The fine may reach up to 1,000 euros. The nightmare of last year will never be forgotten, you know what hell we were in“, says Teodora Tacheva, mayor of the village of Kozarevo to BTV.

The last big fire a few days ago was in the village of Vodenichane in Straldja. The fire started from a burning car on the highway.

„And from the car on the highway to the ditch, the grass is already dry. There was a very strong wind and it started. We were lucky that there is a ravine here and the river couldn't pass, but if it weren't for the river to stop it, maybe the fire would have started in the whole village and it's hard to stop it“, says Milen Angelov, mayor of the village of Vodenichane.

That's why the village is prepared.

“This is a tank with one ton of water and when disasters happen, we hook up the tractor and go to put out the fire until the fire brigade team arrives“, says Jesus, a volunteer.

“We call them shovels and clubs, for the volunteer group or whoever is free“, says Milen Angelov, mayor of the village of Vodenichane.

The last big fire in the village last year was started intentionally, but the culprit has not yet been convicted.

“It was a big fire“, says Ruska.

Talks with the state continue to open a fire station in the village of Skalitsa, said the mayor of Tundzha municipality Stancho Stavrev. In 44 settlements, a fire department comes from Yambol, which for the most remote ones takes nearly an hour.