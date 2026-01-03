Bad conditions for tourism in the mountains

The conditions for tourism in the mountains are bad, the Mountain Rescue Service of the Bulgarian Red Cross announced.

There are quite strong winds in the high parts, in the highest parts – up to stormy, hurricane-force winds. The terrain is icy, the snow cover is still quite scarce. Temperatures are higher than yesterday and the day before, the Mountain Rescue Service said.

Last night, the Sopot unit reported a boy who had gone missing in their area in the evening at a relatively high altitude in the Balkans, but at 10:00 p.m. they found him and everything went smoothly, BNT reports.

Yesterday, the Mountain Rescue Service reported on several operations in which a medical helicopter was used - to transport a woman with frostbite on her toes to a hospital in Rila and an injured skier in Bansko.