Daniel Lorer: It is possible that I will be part of the PP-DB lists in the elections

Daniel Lorer may be part of the PP-DB lists in the next elections. He revealed this himself in the program “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov“ on NOVA NEWS.

“I believe that in the years in which I have already served Bulgaria, I have shown enough political positions that clearly show that I want to work for a European Bulgaria and I will be happy to continue to do so“, he added.

He emphasized that his position against the coalition with “Vazrazhdane“ remains unchanged: “I categorically believe that they are an agent of Bulgaria's exit from the European Union and the eurozone, of course, and from Europe's defense alliance, NATO“.

Regarding world politics, Laurer noted the importance of American actions in Venezuela.

“We are talking about the Western Hemisphere and especially the Americas. This will most likely be the focus of American foreign policy and their military resources, which means that we here, in Bulgaria and in Europe, must take care of our own defense“, Laurer added.