Vesela Cherneva: Nicolas Maduro is an illegitimate president, he is falsifying elections not for the first time

International law is that framework of communication between states in which there are some rules. Someone cannot just attack their neighbor, interfere in their internal affairs. The idea of sovereignty is regulated by international law. From this point of view, what happened in Venezuela is a problem for international law. On the other hand, Nicolas Maduro is an illegitimate president, he is falsifying elections not for the first time. A president who has reduced the population, which could be very rich with its huge oil reserves, to a begging bowl. This was said by the deputy director of the European Council on Foreign Policy Vesela Cherneva on the air of “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov” by NOVA NEWS.

However, Maduro has the support of Russia, which provides loans, as well as the support of China, which buys Venezuelan oil despite sanctions, she added. In her words, this crisis could change the balance in the world.

In her words, Latin America seems relieved by the removal of Maduro.

Cherneva was categorical that strengthening Europe's defense is in the interest of the continent itself.

On the topic of Ukraine, she believes that the country must be strengthened politically so that it does not need actions to tighten its borders for security.