Weather today, forecast for Sunday, January 4: Dangerously strong wind will blow again

In Eastern Bulgaria and in places north of the mountains, the wind will strengthen again, it will be mostly cloudy, mainly in the northwestern regions and the Rhodope region there will be rain showers.

Daytime temperatures will be in very wide limits - from 2 degrees in the extreme northwestern regions to 17-18 degrees in Eastern Bulgaria, in Sofia around 14 degrees.

In the mountains it will be mostly cloudy and in places there will be light snow showers below 1800 meters from rain. A stormy and hurricane-force southwest wind will blow. The maximum temperatures on the highest peaks will be from minus 5 degrees on Musala to 0 degrees on Botev Peak.

During the first days of the new week, a moderate and strong southerly wind will continue to blow in the eastern half of the country and the temperatures there will remain unusually high. Cloudy weather will prevail. In places in northern Bulgaria, the mountainous regions will experience precipitation, mainly from rain. In the northwestern regions, the wind will be very weak or almost quiet. The temperatures there will remain without significant daily change - close to zero, and the conditions for ice will remain.