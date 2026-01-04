The risks of countries with strong armies violating the sovereignty of other countries are increasing dramatically and Bulgaria must respond with full integration into the security of the EU. This was stated by the MP from "Yes, Bulgaria" Bozhidar Bozhanov in a sharp position provoked by the events in Venezuela and the extradition of Nicolas Maduro.

According to Bozhanov, the world is entering a phase of "Realpolitik", where legal arguments lose weight before the right of force.

"Whether the arrest is legal, unfortunately has less and less importance in the realpolitik world of force," commented Bozhanov, quoted by the party's press center. He emphasizes that any possible UN declarations or legal disputes will have no real effect, since the American justice system will not be interested in the way the defendant is brought.

Bozhanov is categorical that Nicolas Maduro is "unquestionably a criminal and an illegitimate president", recalling the victory of Edmundo Gonzalez in the 2024 elections with over 60% of the vote.

In his analysis of the Venezuelan elections, the former Minister of Electronic Governance does not fail to draw a parallel with the Bulgarian topic of machine voting. According to him, the manipulations of the Maduro regime were not carried out through machines, as is speculated, but during the "unification of the result" in their Central Election Commission. This clarification comes against the backdrop of the ongoing debates about the security of the vote in Bulgaria.

The main emphasis in the position of "Yes, Bulgaria" however, is the change in the security architecture. Bozanov insists that the next Bulgarian government work to create common European structures that would replace or strongly integrate the national ones.

"The next Bulgarian government must actively participate in efforts for a stronger Europe - with an army, intelligence, counterintelligence, prosecutor's office, military-industrial complex," the position says.

According to the formation, the policy of "lowering" and balancing ("both black and red") is dangerous in the new geopolitical reality. Bozanov's thesis is that the only solution for Bulgaria not to be crushed in the clash of great powers is for Europe to act as a single military and intelligence bloc.