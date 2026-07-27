BSP supports Iliana Yotova as presidential candidate

The BSP supports Iliana Yotova as the next presidential candidate, announced the party's chairman Krum Zarkov after a meeting of the Executive Bureau. He described the support as “a logical and consistent action in the context of Bulgarian politics, full of surprises“.

Last Friday, Yotova officially announced that she will run for president in the upcoming elections, and her candidacy will be nominated by an initiative committee.

Support for Yotova

“The Executive Bureau congratulates her for her courage and unequivocally stands behind her candidacy“, said the BSP leader. “This is our duty and our clear mission, considering the rich and successful history that the BSP and Iliana Yotova have had over the years. "Iliyana Yotova has not betrayed the BSP and the BSP will not betray her," Zarkov added.

According to him, Yotova has proven herself to be "one of the most prepared politicians in Bulgaria, who knows how to defend her own opinion, but also to create conditions for consensus." According to Zarkov, if elected head of state, Yotova would be "the necessary corrective who does not seek self-serving opposition."

The BSP also pointed to her international experience and her long-standing work as an MEP as some of her main qualities. According to the socialists, Yotova also possesses "the necessary sensitivity to social issues." and has consistently defended women's rights.

A National Council of the party will be convened on August 29 to approve the form of participation, the BSP chairman also announced.

The Vice Presidential Candidate

When asked whether the party has any requirements for the selection of a vice presidential candidate, Zarkov said that the BSP will comment on specific names once they are officially announced.

“We treat all possible candidates with respect. We expect a serious conversation about the institution of the presidency and trust Iliana Yotova in her next steps“, he said. According to him, the party is ready to be useful if sought.