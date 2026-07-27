The current head of state Iliyana Yotova, former caretaker prime minister Andrey Gyurov, Kostadin Kostadinov and Daniel Valchev are emerging as the main figures in the upcoming battle for the presidential post in the fall. This political forecast was made by the leader of the party “Republicans for Bulgaria“ and former Minister of the Interior Tsvetan Tsvetanov in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR).

According to Tsvetanov, the delay of the democratic community in raising a common nomination hides serious political risks and could lead to a paradoxical run-off between Iliyana Yotova and the leader of “Vazrazhdane“ Kostadin Kostadinov. As an experienced politician, he noted with some irony the fact that despite the critically short time until the start of the campaign, Andrey Gyurov has not yet given a clear answer as to whether he will join the race.

The expectations of the former deputy chairman of GERB are that the formations “Progressive Bulgaria“ and the Bulgarian Socialist Party will officially and categorically stand behind the candidacy of the current president.

In his analysis of the role of Kostadin Kostadinov, Tsvetanov pointed out that the leader of “Vazrazhdane“ will capitalize on the public sentiment to the maximum after the parliament's decision to deploy American aircraft at the military base in Bezmer.

"Kostadinov is the leader of the only party that has a pro-Russian profile - “Vazrazhdane“. He also has a serious populist vote that he generates behind him," commented the chairman of "Republicans for Bulgaria".

According to him, in the coming weeks this sensitive topic will be used extremely skillfully to lead a peripheral protest wave against the decisions of the ruling majority.

In his assessment of the state of his former party, Tsvetanov is categorical that GERB is in an unfavorable position and will probably seek political affiliation with the PP-DB coalition. According to him, Boyko Borisov's formation no longer has the organizational ability to raise a strong, independent and unifying figure.

"There are comments that they would recognize Daniel Valchev, but if he does not receive the support of the PB, there is no way to mobilize an electorate behind you without the support of political formations," said Tsvetanov. He expressed his conviction that it is Valchev who will be elevated as the hidden weapon of GERB and DPS, and that both structures will work purposefully to secure him a place in the runoff.