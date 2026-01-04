Mayor Terziev: Sofia is not just a city with a long history, but a symbol of freedom, dignity and resilience

Sofia is not just a city with a long history. It is a symbol of freedom, dignity and resilience, commented the mayor of the capital, Vasil Terziev, on Facebook on the occasion of the 148th anniversary of the liberation of the city, which is celebrated today.

In his words, the city has experienced wars, divisions and crises, but has always found the strength to stand up and move forward.

"And today, Sofia carries the same spirit. The spirit of people who do not give up, who stand up for their freedom and believe that the future is built with responsibility, memory and courage. "It is our duty to keep this freedom alive, not only in words, but in the decisions we make every day for the city and the people in it," Terziev points out.

A bow to history and to all who have given their strength and lives to make Sofia free, concludes the mayor.