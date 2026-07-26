Assoc. Prof. Milen Lyubenov: The opposition is late in announcing a presidential candidate

The opposition is very late and will miss the opportunity to present an adequate alternative to the upcoming presidential elections.

This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by political scientist and university lecturer Assoc. Prof. Milen Lyubenov, who shared that he had expected Andrey Gyurov to announce his candidacy for president in today's participation in "Nedelya 150", especially after the already announced nomination of Iliana Yotova:

"If the vote is at the end of October, this means that the election campaign will begin at the end of September. So the opposition, especially in the face of the PP and DB, is extremely late in announcing a candidate.

He stressed the importance of the elections for the presidency of Bulgaria:

"They will show and give a real assessment of the governance of the government of Rumen Radev and if Iliana Yotova wins - this will further consolidate the governance in the next 4 years".

According to Assoc. Prof. Lyubenov, "Progressive Bulgaria" still does not have a governance program, which is a big problem:

"The main goal of this governance is still not clear. The pre-election messages of the Bulgarian Nationalist Party were very clear, mainly related to the dismantling of the oligarchic model of governance, and for more than two months now we have seen very little or almost nothing in this direction, even on the contrary - quite controversial appointments of figures, which in one way or another we can connect precisely with the previous model of governance".

I do not see a serious risk for a general reorientation of the country in terms of foreign policy, said the political scientist and specified:

"However, certain actions of the government are noticeable, which show some distancing from the common European policy. ... The contradictory steps and actions lead to a situation in which Bulgaria is seen as an unpredictable partner".