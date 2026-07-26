Stefan Belchev, PB: For every euro in the budget, there is a counted pen, there will be no spending in the dark at the end of the year

With Budget 2026, we are putting an end to the tricks that have been done so far.

This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" Stefan Belchev, chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy, Investments and Industry in the National Assembly.

"We have brought the delayed expenses to light, I would not be surprised if some more that we do not know about yet come to light. Yes, the budget deficit is 5.7% of GDP, but it is fair and better to clear these old accounts for the state and return the money to business, instead of continuing this accounting nonsense from year to year," he specified.

There is a calculated pen for every euro in the budget, there will be no spending money in the dark at the end of the year, Belchev assured.

In his words, the adoption of this first budget in euros sends a clear and strong signal to foreign markets that Bulgaria will finally emerge from the period of political uncertainty and will integrate into the economic core of Europe.

Due to the excessive deficit procedure, reforms that are currently being discussed must be presented to the EC by October 15, the chairman of the parliamentary economic committee explained:

"We rely extremely heavily on the executive branch to satisfy all parties, which is difficult, but not impossible. impossible".

Belchev stressed that the country's economy is developing well and pointed out as probable reasons why large foreign investors are leaving Bulgaria - "chronic deficit of justice, institutional racketeering in the past and a general lack of qualified labor".