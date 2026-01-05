Mass inspections by the National Revenue Agency and the Consumer Protection Commission continue after the introduction of the euro in our country, informs BNT. Employees of the institutions are monitoring for artificially raising the prices of basic goods along with the new currency.

In addition to random inspections, inspections are also carried out based on signals from citizens. During the inspections, cash receipts issued by merchants are examined under a magnifying glass. It is monitored whether the currency conversion is reflected correctly. Another main focus of the institutions' inspections is whether there is an increase in the prices of individual goods and if so, they monitor the entire supply chain - whether the increase is with the manufacturer or the retailer.

On average, NRA inspectors conduct about 400 inspections per day. The smallest sanction for violating the Euro Adoption Act starts at 10,000. The inspections will continue in the coming days, with state authorities closely monitoring the market in order to prevent speculative practices during the period of the euro adoption in the country.