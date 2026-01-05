First official working day of the year: Banks open their doors, exchange levs for euros without fees

First official working day after the adoption of the single European currency in the country. Commercial banks are also starting work today, Nova TV reminds. By June 2026, banking institutions will exchange levs for euros at the fixed exchange rate without any fees.

The same service will also be provided in the branches of “Bulgarian Post“, which will also pay the first pensions in our country in euros this Wednesday.

Retail outlets in our country will be able to reload their cash registers with euro banknotes and coins. Small shops across the country raised the alarm during the first days of the New Year that their amount of euro currency had quickly run out.