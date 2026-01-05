Nikolay Valkanov: The first days of the introduction of the euro are going smoothly. It was clear that there was no cataclysm

"The first days of the introduction of the euro are going smoothly. I expect this week to be more dynamic". This was stated on the air of BNT by Nikolay Valkanov, Executive Director of the Association for Modern Trade, quoted by novini.bg.

„I expect the leva balance to be cleared within 2-3 weeks. This week it is wiser to prefer card payments,“ he advised.

“We have come out of the great inflation, now the price movement will be within narrower limits,“ said Valkanov.

According to him, there is no reason for fear: “It was seen that there is no cataclysm – neither prices have doubled, nor incomes have decreased.”