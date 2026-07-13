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Key expertise in the case of the deceased Siyana

Key expertise in the case of the deceased Siyana

So far, 10 court hearings have been held in the case, in which witnesses and experts have been questioned

Jul 13, 2026 07:32 39

Key expertise in the case of the deceased Siyana - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

The case for the serious accident on March 31, 2025 near the village of Telish, in which 12-year-old Siyana Popova died, has been scheduled in Pleven.

A conclusion is expected to be drawn up on the complex auto-technical and forensic medical expertise assigned.

This is the 11th hearing in the case. Before each hearing, relatives and many citizens insisted on a fair trial with a protest in front of the courthouse in Pleven.

The impact resulted in the death of Siyana and bodily injuries to the driver of the car - her grandfather.

The defendant has multiple violations under the Road Traffic Act, and has been punished several times with deprivation of the right to drive a motor vehicle. He is currently under a preventive measure of "detention in custody".

So far, 10 court hearings have been held in the case, in which witnesses and experts have been questioned. Three times a request was made to change the preventive measure of the defendant to a lighter one, but all three times the request was rejected by the court.

According to unofficial information, there is a possibility that the hearing will be postponed due to the appointment of a complex auto-technical and forensic medical examination. Experts have requested an extension of the deadline for its preparation.


Bulgaria