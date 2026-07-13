Key expertise in the case of the deceased Siyana

The case for the serious accident on March 31, 2025 near the village of Telish, in which 12-year-old Siyana Popova died, has been scheduled in Pleven.

A conclusion is expected to be drawn up on the complex auto-technical and forensic medical expertise assigned.

This is the 11th hearing in the case. Before each hearing, relatives and many citizens insisted on a fair trial with a protest in front of the courthouse in Pleven.

The impact resulted in the death of Siyana and bodily injuries to the driver of the car - her grandfather.

The defendant has multiple violations under the Road Traffic Act, and has been punished several times with deprivation of the right to drive a motor vehicle. He is currently under a preventive measure of "detention in custody".

So far, 10 court hearings have been held in the case, in which witnesses and experts have been questioned. Three times a request was made to change the preventive measure of the defendant to a lighter one, but all three times the request was rejected by the court.

According to unofficial information, there is a possibility that the hearing will be postponed due to the appointment of a complex auto-technical and forensic medical examination. Experts have requested an extension of the deadline for its preparation.