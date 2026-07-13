PP scares with protests over Budget 2026 and cuts off GERB for president REVIEW

The political party “Continue the Change“ (PP) convened its General Assembly in Sofia.

The forum, held in the “Vasil Levski“ hall of the “Hayat“ hotel, brought together the extended governing body of the formation to outline the strategy for the upcoming political season. PP leader Asen Vassilev made a sharp report and made a serious request for the autumn presidential vote.

The party directly attacked Rumen Radev's official cabinet and his financial policy. At the same time, clear lines of demarcation were drawn up regarding COAT OF ARMS.

„Complete failure“: The budget goes to the hoops of companies

The Chairman of the People's Party Asen Vassilev described the first months of the cabinet's management as „complete failure“. In his words, the main thing that the caretaker government has produced is an extremely bad draft budget for 2026.

Vassilev sharply criticized the financial framework with the argument that it harms Bulgarian citizens at the expense of private interests:

„We see a budget with a larger deficit, with more money for public procurement and maintenance. This is money that goes to the hoops of companies, not to people. Everything else is frozen — maternity, social payments. There is and a serious blow to small businesses.“

The PP threatened to submit large-scale corrections and proposals to the draft budget to the National Assembly. Vassilev warned that if the government does not listen to their demands, the formation is ready to organize mass protests.

Looking for a corrective president, categorically “no“ for GERB

The presidential vote in the fall is shaping up to be a main battlefield for the PP. The party announced that it will bet on a unified, strong and supra-party candidacy, which will not be just a “rubber stamp“ for the decisions of the government, but a real constitutional corrective.

Cooperation : The candidate selection process is being carried out jointly with the “Forum for Democratic Action“, DSB and “Yes, Bulgaria“.

: The candidate selection process is being carried out jointly with the “Forum for Democratic Action“, DSB and “Yes, Bulgaria“. Deadlines : The specific name of the general contender for “Dondukov“ 2 will become clear by the end of the summer at the latest.

: The specific name of the general contender for “Dondukov“ 2 will become clear by the end of the summer at the latest. Червени линии: Асен Василев беше категоричен, че ПП няма да подкрепи обща кандидатура с ГЕРБ. По думите му изборите са мажоритарни и търсената фигура трябва да бъде припозната от всички български граждани, а не да е резултат от задкулисни договорки.

В рамките на събранието с видео обръщения се включиха съпредседателят Кирил Петков и кметът на София Васил Терзиев.

Факторът „Радан Кънев“: Нов лидер на ДСБ и общ десен фронт

Паралелно с форума на ПП, голямото събитие в дясното пространство се оказа Националното събрание на „Демократи за силна България“, където Радан Кънев официално пое лидерския пост. Тази рокада бе разчетена от ПП като положителен сигнал за запазване на единодействието в демократичната общност.

Изборът на Кънев начело на ДСБ гарантира, че въпреки формалния край на старата коалиция, двете партии ще действат в пълен синхрон за президентския вот. Целта е да се изолират опитите за „президентски сглобки“ и влияние на ГЕРБ, като се предложи силен общ кандидат, способен да стигне до балотаж.

Равносметката: Ръст в структурите въпреки раздялата

Партийното ръководство отчете изненадващ организационен плюс. Оказа се, че след разпада на съвместната коалиция с ДБ, членската маса на „Продължаваме промяната“ е нараснала с над 400 нови души. Избрани бяха и нови представители в националните органи за попълване на състава на Националния и Контролния съвет.

По отношение на предстоящите местни и частични избори, ПП си поставя за цел да подкрепя единствено кандидати, които нямат зависимости, нямат минало, с което да бъдат контролирани, и не са обвързани с бизнес кръгове.