Kresna residents want traffic changes due to E-79

Kresna residents are gathering for a peaceful protest tonight from 6 to 10 p.m. It is organized by the Initiative Committee "For Free Movement in the City of Kresna" and will be held next to the main road E-79, in the area of the pedestrian walkway in the city center, BNR reports.

Local residents are demanding a change in the organization of traffic on the international road that passes through the city, as well as protection of their right to free movement.

The problem with the security of the residents of Kresna and the negative effects of restrictions on their movement along the main road E-79, is exacerbated during the summer season, when tourist and heavy goods traffic to and from Greece increases many times.

After many meetings and discussions with representatives of state institutions, last year the RIA introduced a ban on left turns for cars entering the main road from the two main neighborhoods of the city, and a pedestrian traffic light was also installed next to the only pedestrian walkway in the center of Kresna. To prevent violations of the bans, restrictive pegs were also placed in the area of the intersection.

The people of Kresna claim that this change in the organization of traffic partially solves the problem of heavy traffic on the international road, but severely restricts the right of free movement of local residents.

They insist that the bans be lifted, that the state provide permanent patrol at the intersection, and that the waiting time for activating the pedestrian traffic light, which according to them is between 5 and 6 minutes, be reduced.

The residents of Kresna, as well as the local authorities, are aware that the problem with international traffic through the city will be solved with the construction of the bypass road, which is currently 35 percent complete, but this will happen in two years at the earliest.

In the meantime, other solutions must be sought, the Initiative Committee “For Free Movement in the City Kresna”.

The protest tonight has been announced from 6 to 10 p.m., with an official letter indicating subsequent dates - July 17 and 19, if there is no reaction from state institutions.