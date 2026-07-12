The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office has charged 39-year-old Ginka Borisova with participating in a large-scale credit fraud scheme in the capital, writes blagoevgradonline.bg.

According to the data in the case, she managed to convince dozens of citizens to take out consumer loans worth a total of over 807 thousand euros, promising them easy financial profit and referring to alleged political connections and contacts.

In investigations by a number of media outlets, the bank loan scheme has been described as a Ponzi-type pyramid scheme, which was carried out around and on the territory of the GERB party headquarters. The victims were lured with promises of participation in a special financial program, presented as being related to a political organization. Citizens were told that they had to take out bank loans and then provide the funds to participate in this program.

The conversations with the victims took place around the GERB headquarters, with the party's name being key in convincing people. Ginka Borisova always stated that she spoke on behalf of Boyko Borisov and worked as an accountant for him and the GERB party. Many of the victims were close to her and believed that GERB and Boyko Borisov guaranteed the return of the money.

After the loans were approved and the amounts were received, the victims handed over the money in person and in cash to Borisova at various locations in Sofia. In return, they received between 10 and 15 percent of the loan value, as well as assurances that their obligations to the banks would be paid by other persons and that there would be no financial risk for them.

According to the prosecutor's office, it was precisely these promises that created trust in the participants and convinced them to take on significant credit obligations. The mechanism resembles a classic financial pyramid, in which funds from new participants are used to cover obligations to earlier ones.

The spokesman for the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office, Georgi Kodzhanikolov, said: “It managed to build a classic pyramid structure, in which newly received funds were used to cover obligations to earlier participants. The fact that she used the authority of the political organization to which she claimed to belong should not be underestimated.“

So far, 25 victims have been officially questioned, but after the public disclosure of the case, the number of complaints continues to grow. Every day, new signals are received from people who claim to have been involved in the scheme.

The investigation continues with checks for the possible participation of other individuals related to the scheme. The main task is to establish whether they acted intentionally, aiding the fraud, or were used without knowing the true nature of the operation. A key direction is to trace the movement of funds of over 807 thousand euros.

The media and the prosecutor's office are hiding which party accountant Ginka Borisova works for, who robbed a million euros from gullible citizens through a financial pyramid, announced as “part of the party program“. Ominous details of the heist of the year and the dangerous connections between the thieves from the GERB party and the top of the party pyramid have been revealed.

Serious questions are being raised about whether the party members and colleagues of the fraudster Ginka are innocent victims, what is the relationship between Ginka Borisova and Boyko Borisov, and why the GERB leader, on whose behalf hundreds of people have been defrauded, is hiding like a mouse.

Attempts have been made by GERB to sever the employment and legal relations with Ginka retroactively and to falsify party documents. Much of the fraud and crime was committed around and on the territory of the GERB party headquarters. Other individuals associated with GERB and Boyko Borisov were probably involved in the scheme.