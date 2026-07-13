Serious accident closes Republic Pass, one dead

A serious accident blocked traffic through the Republic Pass.

According to initial information, the report of the accident was filed at 9:50 PM, BNT reported

In the incident near the village of Pchelinovo, one person died, confirmed the ODMVR - Stara Zagora.

Due to the carrying out of procedural and investigative actions, traffic in the area has been completely stopped, and traffic police teams are regulating traffic.

The causes of the accident are still being clarified. More official information from the Ministry of Interior is expected today.