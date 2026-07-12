Many issues need to be clarified before talking about lifting Delyan Peevski's immunity. This was commented on the program “In Focus” by Rumen Milanov, MP from “Progressive Bulgaria” and Chairman of the Commission for Control of Services.

“When we talk about lifting immunity, in the case of Mr. Peevski, the main question is what the criminal activity is. These trips show indirect dependencies. This is not accidental. But the main question is to assess and prove criminal activity. I think that the Ministry of Interior is working in this direction - is there a crime, what it consists of, is it about money laundering, etc. I will not go into these details. It is also necessary to check whether the tax returns, available income and expenses are correctly reflected. There are many issues that need to be reflected in order to be able to talk about lifting immunity," said Milanov.

Regarding the circumvention of the “Magnitsky” sanctions, Rumen Milanov said that he does not have direct jurisdiction in Europe and the country, but he does have indirect jurisdiction. According to him, those sanctioned under it cannot have accounts in banks that work with US dollars. “It is on this basis that they can be sanctioned by the US Treasury Department. The acts under the “Magnitsky” law are administrative, not judicial. They can be appealed,” said Milanov.