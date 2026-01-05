Nikolay Vassilev: No country has been better prepared than Bulgaria for the euro

Communication for the eurozone is the weakest link in the last 20 years. Bulgaria has chosen the direction of insane and thoughtless spending - like driving at over 200 km/h on the highway. The state must return to its normality - to spend less than 40% of GDP, to have no budget deficits, to reduce expenses and to have no tax increases. This was stated by former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Nikolay Vassilev to bTV, quoted by news.bg

He believes that Bulgaria has not been richer since Khan Asparuh.

According to him, Bulgaria is finally part of the club of first-class European countries. Vassilev explained that he had already shopped in euros - everything was calm, excellent and people were calm with the introduction of the euro.

According to him, Bulgaria should have entered the eurozone in 2009. We lost many years, but no country was more prepared than Bulgaria for the euro. Bulgarians have long been accustomed to the euro, they have been traveling, studying and working for a long time. The euro is not some Brazilian currency that we are introducing, Nikolay Vassilev pointed out.

"People who are not economists imagine things that are not true. There are over 100,000 retail outlets in Bulgaria and over 100,000 goods and services are sold. Overall, economists did not see noticeable inflation from the 21 European countries that adopted the euro as their currency. "Scare people with 3-4-5% inflation, it's not that scary," commented the former Deputy Prime Minister. His forecast for 2026 is a double-digit growth in wages with low inflation.

According to him, the state has no business interfering in price formation.

Nikolai Vassilev does not write off the 51st National Assembly and the possibility of forming a new regular government. He is of the opinion that GERB, PP-DB and "There is such a people" can enter a cabinet without the participation of DPS-New Beginning.

According to him, if the current parliament pulls "a rabbit out of its sleeve" there will be no need to talk about whether the president will make a political project or not.