Sofia's Chief Architect Bogdana Panayotova has resigned, she told BTA.

Here's what Arch. Panayotova posted on her Facebook page regarding her resignation:

"I submitted an application for dismissal from the position of Chief Architect of Sofia. The reasons are clear and I state them openly:

- Lack of political support for the vision and mission with which I entered the administration and which was shared - then. Instead of a will to reform, I received retreat, indecision and refusal to take responsibility.

- An illegal structure was created and adopted - I am categorical that the new structure is illegal, one in which the chief architect objectively cannot exercise his powers under the law. I do not accept that the responsibility for political decisions and mistakes be transferred to an expert position.

- Systematic ignoring of expert arguments and lack of a clear, consistent and professionally justified vision for the development of the city, consistent with the ZUT, ZUZSO and the regulatory framework.

- Reduction and meaninglessness of the role of the chief architect through managerial and structural actions that turn the position into a formal one, without a real opportunity to exercise the legally assigned powers and bear responsibility. I refuse to legitimize a government in which the position of the chief architect is rendered meaningless to the point of being a rubber stamp, and professionalism – treated as an obstacle.

- Administrative chaos and avoidance of difficult decisions in urban planning and in everything. Lack of courage and firmness to uphold rules, equally for everyone, even those created by this government. By resigning, I give myself the opportunity to hold a new competition and legitimately fulfill a key position for the city, with another convenient chief architect.

- I categorically refuse to legitimize institutional pressure and replacing professionalism with procedures, signals, explanations, opinions and any attempts to silence an expert position, professionalism, rules and legality.

- I worked for a cause, not for personal gain. Unlike others in the past, I do not want Sofia and Sofia residents to be harmed by paying salaries, legal costs and fees in disciplinary procedures, lawsuits or settlements with compensation. Sofia residents' money is not for giving away. I did not enter the administration for a post or favors.

I leave this message to the mayor of Sofia Municipality and his team - the law exists to be built according to rules, not to be applied selectively – whenever and however convenient.

I remain true to my principles and continue to work for them. Professionalism is not an obstacle. The law is not a formality. Responsibility can be shared, but not transferred."