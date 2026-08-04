The investigation into the tragic plane crash at the Third Air Base "Graf Ignatievo", in which two pilots died on September 13, 2024, is being terminated, BNT reports. The decision is from the Military District Court in Plovdiv, which confirmed a ruling by the Military Prosecutor's Office that the blame for the incident lies entirely with the deceased pilot, Major Petko Dimitrov. The second pilot who died was Senior Lieutenant Ventsislav Dunkin.
The decision comes after the relatives of the deceased pilots appealed the prosecutor's decision. The court and aviation experts agree that the direct cause of the tragedy was the actions of the crew commander, who took an unjustifiably high risk in performing the complex aerial maneuver.
The lawyer for the deceased pilots, Petar Chalamov, told BNT that he will appeal the decision due to unclear circumstances both in the investigation phase and in the factual situation.
The investigation into the plane crash at "Graf Ignatievo", in which two pilots died, is being terminated
The decision comes after the relatives of the deceased pilots appealed the prosecutor's ruling. The court and aviation experts are unanimous that the direct cause of the tragedy were the actions of the crew commander, who took an unjustifiably high risk in performing the complex aerial maneuver.
Aug 4, 2026 21:24 49
The investigation into the tragic plane crash at the Third Air Base "Graf Ignatievo", in which two pilots died on September 13, 2024, is being terminated, BNT reports. The decision is from the Military District Court in Plovdiv, which confirmed a ruling by the Military Prosecutor's Office that the blame for the incident lies entirely with the deceased pilot, Major Petko Dimitrov. The second pilot who died was Senior Lieutenant Ventsislav Dunkin.