Cornelia Ninova: Radev destroyed the BSP. His elevation to president is my biggest political mistake

We are a new party and we will focus on the local elections next year, we will not participate in the presidential elections. This was also discussed with my colleagues. We will not support Yotova's candidacy, we know each other well and I see the huge difference since she relied on and received the support of "Progressive Bulgaria". There is a lack of corrective. In a budget that was criticized by absolutely everyone - left, right, analysts, economists, specialists, the Bulgarian National Bank, she did not find the strength to veto one of the texts that are antisocial and oligarchic. This was said by the leader of "Unruly Bulgaria" Kornelia Ninova in the studio of "The Day ON AIR".

According to her, the reason for the non-veto is the expected support from Rumen Radev.

"You see that she repeats everything after him that he says, including the position on the deployment of the aircraft. All the critical issues that have been worrying society in recent months do not find any alternative or corrective in the presidential institution. Outside of the specific situation, if we look at it, it is very dangerous for all power to be in one hand, and these are Rumen Radev's hands, because Yotova only listens and repeats," Ninova added on Bulgaria ON AIR.

Is there a control of all authorities

According to her, this means a control of all authorities in the state.

"This is very harmful, basic principles, both constitutional and of a democratic society, are being violated. She is not independent and this is evident in her actions. Can you not convene the CSNS in these several crises that have accumulated, the latest of which is the Danube, the deployment of aircraft, which we see as Bulgaria's involvement in the war? By law, you are obliged to convene it every 3 months. She is carrying out someone else's will and that's why we don't support her," the politician emphasized.

She recalled that the BSP's proposal for president in 2016 was Rumen Radev.

"With the information I have and the facts that have accumulated, I assess this as my biggest political mistake. Back then, we were collecting all kinds of proposals, all organizations were proposing, there were over 30 proposals. Even then, the mood was more for Yanaki Stoilov or for me. But then the procedure started, I talked to Radev. We proposed the candidacy to the National Council, but years later it is clear that this was not the right political decision for me. If there was something behind the scenes, I was not part of it,", Ninova is categorical.

"Radev destroyed the BSP"

The leader of "Unruly Bulgaria" is of the opinion that "quite a few" we have witnessed "collaboration between GERB and Radev".

"Both during the official cabinets, and in terms of policies, and now in his regular cabinet, GERB personnel are being massively appointed. The two deputy ministers of finance are from that time, the regional governor of Sofia is Fandakova's right-hand man. The advisor to the Minister of Economy is a GERB MP. His campaign was manipulative in all directions, Radev promised everyone everything and now the truth is very quickly coming out. You see how many people are disappointed with what is being done. Radev broke the BSP, he destroyed the BSP. I didn't say a word about a coalition with GERB," she added.

Changes to the budget

Ninova admits that the Constitutional Court may cancel some of the texts from the 2026 Budget.

"For example, judges' salaries should depend on deputies' salaries. This is such an encroachment on the principle of separation of powers. They are creating chaos, they can't do anything and they are not ready for anything. They have created huge chaos in the state in all directions. Can you increase 23% in the budget for the maintenance of ministries and say that it is inflation. It is 5%. How can you give 600 million for anonymous defense projects? ", she asked.

Kornelia Ninova also commented that the next budget will be worse than the current one and insisted on publishing the protocol signed to freeze the contract with "Botaş".

"There are suspicions that in this protocol the Turkish side received something else. Is there a concession in the protocol with "Botaş"? Rumen Radev said that it is a secret. But it is not classified information and it is a matter of national interest," she concluded.