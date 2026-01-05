Kaloyan Metodiev: Misappropriation of money within Botas has been detected, huge bonuses were paid to each other

The Turkish energy company "Botas" reported losses of nearly 900 million euros for 2024, Turkish media reported. The report is from the Court of Auditors and has already been submitted to the Turkish parliament. Misappropriation of money within the company has been detected, huge bonuses were paid to each other, above those allowed by law, schools and kindergartens to hundreds of employees, documents were falsified. Now they will have to return the money!

This is what Kaloyan Metodiev commented on "Facebook".

# Every day the Bulgarian state pays the same company 525,000 euros for nothing. According to the most anti-national and insane contract in the world. The only contract in which there is no termination clause. There is no economic logic. What is new is that no one from the caretaker government of Galab Donev has checked the condition and management of the company!

# The report on the contract with Botas has been sitting on hold in the prosecutor's office since April 2024. It contains shocking findings and has been signed by absolutely all parties. While the people are paying us. Both principal and interest. And our gas companies are going bankrupt. And we will pay for years to come. Huge debts are piling up. Those guilty are mocking us from convertibles and are still in office both in the current government in resignation and in the presidency. This can be defined in just one word: omerta. It must be replaced with two others: responsibility and retribution.