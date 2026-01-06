The President says when he will hand over the first mandate

Today, President Rumen Radev is expected to announce when he will hand over the first exploratory mandate for forming a government.

Before that, the Head of State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces will participate at 11:00 in the ritual of the traditional Epiphany water blessing of the battle flags and sacred flags of the Bulgarian Army on St. Alexander Nevsky Square in Sofia.

The water blessing will be performed by His Holiness the Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil. President Rumen Radev will accept the honor guard of the representative units of the Bulgarian Army and lay a wreath at the monument to the Unknown Soldier. The ceremony will also be attended by Vice President Iliana Yotova, as well as the Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov and the Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov resigned.

After the traditional ritual of blessing the battle flags and sacred flags of the Bulgarian Army, the head of state is expected to announce to the media when he will hand over the first exploratory mandate for forming a new government within the framework of the 51st National Assembly. According to the Constitution, he must hand it over to a nominated candidate for Prime Minister from the largest parliamentary group - GERB-SDF.

At the end of the consultations with the parliamentary groups that Rumen Radev held from December 15 to 19 last year after the resignation of the “Zhelyazkov“ cabinet, it became clear that his intention is to spin the roulette with the mandates after the New Year holidays and hand over the first mandate in January.