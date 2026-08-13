Boyko Noev on EMKO: The investigator from Gabrovo may be good, but the case is beyond his capabilities

What happened with the downed drone and the explosion at "EMKO" in Belitsa is an important test of the authorities' readiness to protect the security of citizens. This issue has been downplayed, said former military minister Boyko Noev in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio.

"The most capable police officer from Gabrovo is handling the issue of the explosion at "EMKO" and you say – please? They may be the best, but this goes far beyond their capabilities - there is geopolitics, intelligence services, there is terrorism," he said he.

Noev commented on the prosecutor's office's entry into the exploded factory and the owner's versions, and why he sees a connection with previous incidents.

"I am focused on the reasons that led to a series of sabotages, I would call terrorist acts against all enterprises of the military industry", he pointed out and gave examples of previous explosions - at the Sopot Military Plant, Petolachkata, "EMKO".

"The new government and the remaining one - the judiciary, are being put to a test of national security, and in a short time. The other day a drone fell, and then this explosion happened. From the reactions of the government, we can judge the test. The government reacted quickly to the drone, gathered the services and the Security Council. However, those who are preparing Bulgaria for this danger are the military - the top leadership of the defense should have prioritized this high 3 years ago - the plans for defense, and we don't see it. We see that some money is being taken under the CSAFE program", commented Noev.

According to him, Bulgaria is a leader in attacks and terrorist acts established by the prosecutor's office and pointed to the "Skripal" case:

"In order for investigators to focus on this, the highest level task must be set. There was a quick reaction to the drone, but the executive branch remained silent about the explosion, which is of greater importance to Bulgaria's national security. It's not just private enterprises - Sopot, 2015 two explosions, Kostenets - it was not understood. Private or state, this property is equal before the Constitution and this enterprise is on the list of strategic enterprises and the state has a responsibility to protect. The owners have a responsibility from the fence inside, and the state outside the fence. If they don't fulfill their commitments, then they should remove the list. But what will happen to the enterprises of "Rheinmetall", well, it's private too."