Vazrazhdane: Is the Kozloduy NPP protected from air threats?

The “Vazrazhdane“ party insists that state institutions give a clear answer as to whether the “Kozloduy“ NPP is actually protected from air threats. The reason for the reaction is the recent crash of a Ukrainian drone near critical energy infrastructure near the village of Kardam. The political party raises the question of the status of the public procurement for the construction of a protection system for the nuclear power plant, which has been delayed for years.

The issue of the security of the nuclear power plant was officially raised in 2025 by MP Yordan Todorov. The reason is the contract concluded on November 2, 2020 between the NPP “Kozloduy“ and the company “Drone Defense“ at an initial value of nearly 2.97 million euros excluding VAT and with a completion period of 450 calendar days.

According to the party's position, serious difficulties have arisen in the implementation of the project. During the tests in 2022, the equipment was blocked and its work was interrupted. In December 2024, more than four years after the conclusion of the contract, the contractor notified the plant that it needed a new conceptual design and an upgrade of the system. An extension of the term by another 18 months and additional funding in the amount of nearly 1.3 million euros excluding VAT were requested.

In its official response, the Ministry of Energy confirmed the existence of the contract and its initial value. However, the department indicated that the requirements for the project constitute classified information with an access level of “Confidential”, as concerning the physical protection systems of the power plant.

The political organization specifies that they do not insist on revealing technical characteristics or vulnerabilities that would threaten security.

„But the "Confidential" label cannot mean that Bulgarian society does not have the right to know whether the system for which millions have been allocated has been built, tested, accepted and is functioning“, emphasize „Vazrazhdane“.

The issue of security is becoming increasingly relevant against the backdrop of a series of incidents. In early 2026, two Ukrainian citizens, former military personnel, were detained on charges of espionage. They were found to have secret data and coordinates of the "Rasovo" compressor station near Montana, which is part of the „Balkan Stream“, as well as technical information about other Bulgarian facilities.

Then, “Vazrazhdane“ requested a hearing with the Minister of Justice regarding measures to prevent sabotage, but the proposal was rejected by the other parliamentary groups.

After the incident near Kardam, the party insists that the competent institutions inform the public about the actual status of the system for protecting the “Kozloduy“ NPP from air threats. Citizens need to know whether it has been put into operation, how much has been paid so far, and whether the state guarantees safety in the event of a real attack.