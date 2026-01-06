At first glance, everything is going normally. We just have to wait for the flow of foreign investments that will flow into Bulgaria. These were some of the arguments that were explained to us. This was said by former energy minister Rumen Ovcharov on the show "Denyat ON AIR", commenting on the currency revaluation.

Parties are preparing for elections

"The Swiss rule is an attempt to maintain a low level of pensions. In Bulgaria, the replacement rate is 47%. The replacement rate is the pension you receive compared to the salary you received. According to the most elementary studies, this coefficient should be at least 80. They are not maintaining pension levels and are trying to convince us that they are performing a great miracle. At the same time, they were trying to increase social security contributions. The BSP has nothing to boast about. This government is a disgrace to the party," he commented to Bulgaria ON AIR.

Will there be a congress to change leaders before the elections

"Atanas Zafirov did not fall for Kiril Dobrev's bait this time. There is only one person to blame. Dobrev was pulling the strings in the party and Drago Stoynev. These are the people who are responsible for what is happening. The situation in the BSP is quite difficult," Ovcharov believes.

According to the former energy minister, President Rumen Radev will not enter the political arena.

"He will not dare to enter, and even if he does, I do not think he will be an alternative. He is part of the same assembly. There is no alternative. In the elections, we will have a repetition of the same scenes as two years ago. The result will be more of the same, perhaps with minor adjustments. The issue is not limited to the replacement of two people. Yes, this change is the necessary, but not sufficient condition for change in Bulgaria," Ovcharov predicts.

In his words, the president "has brought the mafia back to the energy sector."

The situation in the sixth unit of the Kozloduy NPP

"Currently, membranes with metal rods have been installed so that they cannot open if necessary. The risk is that such a rupture could occur there that many of the accidents so far will seem like a joke. Bulgaria has no state technical supervision. Pressure vessels are not controlled by anyone. There is the so-called. departmental technological control", the guest analyzed.

Who controls oil

According to Ovcharov, nothing is happening on the world oil markets.

"Brent is $60. We need to see what is actually happening. Who controls, at first glance, seems clear. It is another question who controls those who control", the former energy minister pointed out. He stressed that he is optimistic about 2026.