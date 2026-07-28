End of exit polls before the end of election day

Sociological agencies will not be able to publish or provide media, parties and coalitions with results of their surveys before the end of election day. This was decided on the second reading by the parliamentary legal committee when discussing the changes to the Electoral Code.

The change is aimed at the practice of exit poll results and other sociological surveys reaching the media before the closing of the polling stations.

The agencies will have to declare to the CEC that they will not send their data before the end of election day.

The proposal is by Stefan Manov from the Public Council to the CEC and has been recognized by the chairwoman of the legal committee, Prof. Yanka Tyankova from “Progressive Bulgaria“.

“We are trying to correct a massive violation of the general ban on election campaigning and disseminating data from sociological surveys on election day,“ Tyankova explained.

Meanwhile, Tyankova specified that the ban on election campaigning and disseminating of sociological surveys on the day of reflection will not concern the personal profiles of citizens on social networks. Thus, in practice, there will be no change in the current regime for them, and the restrictions will continue to apply to professional media.