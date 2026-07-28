A 12-year-old boy is in serious condition after falling off an electric scooter in Lyaskovets

A 12-year-old boy is in serious condition after falling off an electric scooter in the center of Lyaskovets. The incident occurred this morning. The boy has a severe head injury and was transported by helicopter from the Veliko Tarnovo hospital to Pirogov, BNT reported.

Around 10:00 this morning, the 12-year-old boy sped at a very high speed on his electric scooter along the sidewalk on the main street in Lyaskovets, eyewitnesses say.

Nikola Georgiev, eyewitness: “We were there, he took the turn at 100 and I shouted, this guy is going to break his head somewhere and he fell 20 meters and broke his head.“

The child lost control and fell meters from a pedestrian crossing. He was immediately taken to the Veliko Tarnovo hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a severe head injury. The boy was transported by air ambulance to “Pirogov“, where doctors are fighting for his life. People in Lyaskovets say that they witness children riding scooters, bicycles and mopeds in unregulated places without any control.

- “These scooters, they are without any control, they don't even know the rules of the road, little ones.“

- “They should be aware of both the rules and their obligations, because they are participants - whether on the roadway or on the sidewalk.“

Nikola Georgiev, eyewitness: “How can he drive me, he doesn't have a document, he doesn't know the rules, he doesn't know signs, he doesn't know anything, that's how white people get. They should be banned by law!“

Four years ago, another 12-year-old boy died on a bicycle in the same place after being hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing. Since then, the area has seen the installation of raised walkways, illuminated signs, radar signs, and street lighting throughout the city.