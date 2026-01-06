Arch. Bogdana Panayotova after the resignation: I lost the battle with everyone. Nobody wants to have rules

"My requested resignation two months ago was frivolous, during a period when I was on sick leave. Yesterday was my fifth working day after all the sick leave". This was stated to BNT by the former chief architect of Sofia, Bogdana Panayotova, who resigned yesterday, quoted by novini.bg.

„I became convinced that all my reasons for my candidacy for chief architect have been exhausted. The mayor does not have the political will to defend my vision that I wanted to do in the administration, to create a new order of work, new rules, a real administration without grounds for corruption schemes“, she announced.

She emphasized that she had many ideas, created working groups, reports on her part.

„I lost the battle with everyone. Unfortunately, this battle that I thought was possible and I was convinced of was against everyone. Nobody wants to have rules. Everyone says populist things, but they are not real“, added arch. Panayotova.