Zlatka Padinkova: We expect the activity of fraudsters to increase

There have been no reported cases of attempted pension fraud, but the expectations are that the activity of fraudsters will increase. This was stated to BNT by Chief Inspector Zlatka Padinkova, Head of the "Fraud" sector at the General Directorate of the National Police.

And she advised: People should not accept a rate different from the officially fixed one. The better rate is a scam. "In addition, they should use official places - banks and post offices, where during the first six months the exchange will be free of charge. The exchange is carried out in the lounges of banks and post offices. Not around them, and not in homes. Also, do not trust phone calls, messages or emails with better offers, assistance or other help related to currency conversion," Padinkova also pointed out.

It is very important for people to be careful when receiving change. Lev and euro coins are similar, it is possible to receive a counterfeit banknote. And the deliberate use of counterfeit banknotes is a crime. If they suspect that they have come across a counterfeit banknote, they should immediately report it," she added.

"It is important for people not to rush. Not to take any actions related to money, providing personal or bank data. To know that the central bank will continue indefinitely and without fees. The main thing is to be careful. "Fraud is a crime in which people voluntarily give their money based on false information," Zlatka Padinkova said.

Padinkova also advises paying with a bank card.