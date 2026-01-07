Deputy Prime Minister Karadjov ordered the post office in the village of Karaisen to open tomorrow

By order of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadjov, the post office in the village of Karaisen, Pavlikeni Municipality, will open its doors tomorrow. On the same day, all pensioners in the village will receive their pensions.

In addition to the payment of pensions, the post office will also provide all other services, including the exchange of levs into euros.

The Deputy Prime Minister's intervention came after a signal that due to the temporary closure of the post office, nearly 500 residents of the village will not receive their pensions on time.

With the solution to the problem, residents will be able not only to receive their income in a timely manner, but also to exchange levs into euros for free and pay their utility bills without delay.

Every month, 542,415 pensioners receive their pensions at the branches of Bulgarian Post. The payment of the first pensions in euros today is proceeding smoothly and without difficulties.